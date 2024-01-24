Strong finish helps Arcola Lady Riders to first conference tourney title since 2015

By Mike Monahan

DECATUR – The two Arcola seniors, Kelsey Moore and Jacey Kessler received the girls basketball Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament trophy from Decatur Unity Christian athletic director, Kurt Younghouse and the celebration was on as it continued with a police escort around Arcola with a large line of cars behind the team bus.

The reason for the celebration was that the Lady Riders, the No. 2 seeded team, knocked off top-seeded Sullivan 52-42 Saturday at Unity Christian to win the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament title, which was one of the pre-season goals.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.