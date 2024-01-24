Strong finish helps Arcola Lady Riders to first conference tourney title since 2015

By Mike Monahan
DECATUR – The two Arcola seniors, Kelsey Moore and Jacey Kessler received the girls basketball Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament trophy from Decatur Unity Christian athletic director, Kurt Younghouse and the celebration was on as it continued with a police escort around Arcola with a large line of cars behind the team bus.
The reason for the celebration was that the Lady Riders, the No. 2 seeded team, knocked off top-seeded Sullivan 52-42 Saturday at Unity Christian to win the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament title, which was one of the pre-season goals.
Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.
THE ARCOLA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS basketball team won the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament title by defeating Sullivan 52-42. Leading scorers were Jacey Kessler (10) and Kacie Sisk (23) with 15 each and Kelsey Moore (11) with 13. The game was played at Unity Christian in Decatur on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024. Pictured with the championship trophy are, front row, (l-r): Shelby Roberts-McGeehon, Ava Simpson, Kacie Sisk, Jacey Kessler, Cooper Roberts, Camryn Roberts, Kelsey Moore, Crystal Ramirez. Back row: Maddie Pilkington, Kiera Leal, Ema Simpson, Vanessa Arizpe, Kaydence Nichols, Emmalee Reel, Hayden Gauna, Aymara Leal, Megan Miller. Back row, coaches Travis Whisman, Corey Roberts, Craig VanDeveer. This is the first conference tournament title for the Arcola girls basketball program since the 2014-2015 season. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
ARCOLA SENIOR JACEY KESSLER (10) sets up to score in the first half of the championship game of the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament on Sat., Jan. 20. Kessler went on to tie with Kacie Sisk as leading scorers with 15 each to lead the team to a 52-42 victory over Sullivan. Arcola took home the first place trophy for their first conference tournament title since the 2014-2015 season. The game was played at Unity Christian in Decatur. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
ARCOLA JUNIOR KACIE SISK (23) works her way into the lane during the championship game of the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament while being closely guarded by a player from Sullivan. Arcola went on to win the championship by defeating Sullivan 52-42. Sisk tied with Jacey Kessler as leading scorers for Arcola with each contributing 15 points. The game was played at Unity Christian in Decatur on Sat., Jan. 20. Photo by Nancy Rairden.