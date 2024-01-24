Villa Grove School Board- ‘Targeted’ status

By Gabriella Agius

For the first time since Principal Bobby Beck has been at the district, the Villa Grove school district has been designated targeted status based on the State Report Card.

This happens as a result of looking at all areas the Report Card covers.

The district was targeted for one or more of their student groups that was performing at or below the level of all students. The gap was large enough to warrant the targeted status. The district is now in school improvement and has implemented a team that will meet weekly for the remainder of the year.

