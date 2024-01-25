Arcola schools considering elementary dual language program

By Dominik Stallings

Arcola Schools are considering implementing a dual language program for its elementary school English-learning students.

Junior and Senior High Assistant Principal Amber Behrends said 30 percent of the elementary school’s students are English learning, meaning they are placed in the transitional language education program, where they learn Spanish literacy and English as a second language.

A dual language program would allow students to learn English and Spanish while going through their regular curriculum. Behrends said the school wants to start the conversation and see if parents are interested in the program. While students in the transition language education program would make up half of the class, the school must figure out who would fill the rest of the slots.

