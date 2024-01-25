Donna J. Nicholls, 80, of Hammond, IL, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Monday, January 8, 2024 at Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care Center, Champaign.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

She was born on August 5, 1943 in Chicago Heights, IL, the daughter of John and Marie Griswold Wacaser.

She married Tom Nicholls on December 15,1970 in Monticello. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2010.

Survivors include her sons: John (Barbie) Stillabower of St. Joseph and Steve (Shannon) Stillabower of Champaign, 4 grandchildren: Lexi Stillabower, Jason Carberry, Justin Stillabower and Brittanie Clapp, brother: Jim (Jan) Wacaser of Park Forest, sister: Sandy Janusz of Crete, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and sister: Delores Johnson.

Donna was a homemaker and attended GT Church in Decatur.

She loved crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hammond Community Building.

