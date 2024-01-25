Stock family businesses in Arthur have multi-generational history

By Marty Yeakel

Received a phone call last week from Marsha Bowyer regarding the old Stock’s shoe store building at 210 S. Vine, Arthur. Marsha is in the process of doing some work in restoring the building. She came into possession of this particular storefront after her son Clayton Herschberger had bought it and then sold it to her.

Clayton had gotten busy with family, farming and cattle and just didn’t have the time to devote to the project so asked his mother if she would be interested. Over the next several months, as you drive down Vine Street you will probably notice the changes being made. Plans are to keep the angled front windows and the center display window. Other than that, Marsha has said she has great renters downstairs so for now plans to continue as is with those renters staying in place. The facade will be restored and refreshed and plans are to have at least two and possibly three single housing units for rent on the second floor.

