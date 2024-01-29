David A. Clark, 60, of Bement, IL., passed away at 6:43 P.M., on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL., surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 5:00 P.M. To 8:00 P.M., at the Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. Burial will be at a later date in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement United Methodist Church or the Bement E.M.T.’s.

Dave was born on September 8, 1963, in Urbana, IL., a son of Robert D. and Virginia Ann Heckman Clark. Surviving are 4 step-daughters; Becky Headley, Lisa (Nagele) Arnold, Montica Nagele and Sara (Nagele) Rich, as well as a step-grandson; David Durbin. Also surviving are siblings; Mark Clark and John (Becky) Clark, both of Monticello, IL., as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 sisters; Susan and Sandra Clark.

Dave was a member of the Bement Masonic Lodge #365 A.F. & A.M., Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, Sons of the American Legion. Dave lived a full life on his own terms, he most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL., have the honor to serve the family of David A. Clark, “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.