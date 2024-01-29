Mary (Miller) Yoder, 85 years 10 months and 18 days of rural Arcola, IL passed away at 1:20 P.M. on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at the HCK West Building, Arthur, IL. Bishop David J. Otto will officiate. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in rural Arthur, IL. Visitation will be any time after 2:00 P.M. on Monday, January 29, 2024 and any time after 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 all at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mary was born on March 10, 1938. She was a daughter of Levi G. and Carrie (Kauffman) Miller. She married Edwin J. Yoder on April 21, 1978. He passed away on October 3, 2009.

Leaves to mourn her departure are four children, Mary Hostetler and her husband Ervin of Arcola, IL, Irene Yoder of Arcola, IL, Howard Yoder and his wife Marcia (Schrock) of Arthur, IL, and Carol Gingerich and her husband Jonathan of Arcola, IL; twelve grandchildren, twelve step-grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, fifty-eight step-great-grandchildren, five step-great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lela Reynolds of Arthur, IL and one brother-in-law, Jerry Kuhns of Arthur, IL.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Edwin, her parents, Levi and Carrie Miller, two brothers, Eli William Miller and Harvey Miller and two sisters, Fannie Bontrager and Lizzie Ann Kuhns.

Mary was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.