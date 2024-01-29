Nina M. Boyer

Nina M. Feltner Conn Boyer, 92 of Paris, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 12:10 p.m., Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Brookstone Estates, Paris, IL.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Mike Zylstra officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Bourbon Cemetery, Bourbon, IL.

She was born on February 7, 1931 in Cumberland County, IL, the daughter of C. Wayne and Ina L. Floyd Feltner. She married Donald G. Conn of Tuscola on November 2, 1952. He preceded her in death on December 31, 1991. She then married Louis H. Boyer of Newman on January 8, 1995. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2012.

Survivors include her daughters: Teresa (Steve) Arendell of Bloomington, Linda (Jerry) Cearlock of Paris and son: Charles (Kathy) Conn of Arcola, 8 grandchildren: Justin Cearlock of Paris, Curtis Conn of Crawfordsville, AR, Brent Cearlock of Marshall, Michael Arendell of Bloomington, Jason Conn of Arcola, Nick Cearlock of Carlock, Katelyn Arendell of Colorado Springs, CO and Tyler Conn of Brookland, AR, 21 great-grandchildren, step-children: Doug (Jana) Boyer of Philo, Connie Macedo of Champaign and Sandy Moses (Daren) of Medina, TN, step- grandchildren Ena Raaymakers Ballinger, deceased, Lexi Minott, Chicago, IL, James Minott, Clayton, NC, Griffin Boyer, Philo, IL, Garrett Boyer, Chatham, IL, and Gia Macedo, Champaign, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Floyd (Pete) and Bill Feltner.

Nina graduated from Greenup High School and attended Decatur Memorial School of Nursing. She worked at Collegiate Cap and Gown in Arcola for several years. Nina was a homemaker, seamstress, and a great cook. She loved caring for her family and was a wonderful caregiver to many people.

A heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Brookstone Estates of Paris who took such compassionate and special care of our mom.

Memorials are suggested to the Villa Grove Christian Church or Brookstone Estates Activity Fund.

