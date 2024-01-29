Patricia Ellen (Hart) Avellano, age 79, died peacefully and under her own terms on January 22, 2024 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital after a courageous journey with cancer. Her brother and sister were by her side.

Patricia was born on March 13, 1944 in La Porte, Indiana as the daughter of Arvel E. and Elizabeth T. (Dominick) Hart and the granddaughter of Jacob and Lucy (Johnson) Hart and John and Theresa (Butz) Dominick. She is survived by her sister Darla (Ron) Gardner of Tuscola, IL, her brother Jay (Carolyne) Hart of San Antonio, TX, four nephews, a niece, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great niece.

Patricia graduated in 1962 from Casey High School, Casey, Illinois. Patricia attended Eastern Illinois University and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education in 1968. She was granted a Master of Education degree by Montana State University in 1976 and a Master of Arts in Art degree by Eastern Illinois University in 1984. Subsequently, Patricia completed post-graduate work and was a doctoral candidate at the University of Illinois.

Patricia was an accomplished artist who loved academia and spent many years doing what she loved the most: increasing her knowledge and educating others. She loved gardening, wildlife and her family. She planted a wonderful flower garden annually for people, birds, butterflies and bees to enjoy. She particularly loved hummingbirds.

In memory of Patricia, the family suggests friends plant a cluster of nectar-rich hummingbird flowers in your spring garden and/or make a donation to the Arthur, IL MCC Thrift Shop.