Phyllis A. Cruz, 85, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:51 AM on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 2:00 PM on Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday February 2, 2024 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery.

Phyllis was born on November 4, 1938 in Arcola, IL. She was the daughter of Harry and Margurite (Humphrey) Stewart. She married William Pruitt in 1960.

She is survived by three children, Billy Pruitt of Mattoon, IL, Tammie Reed of Cottonwood, ID, Pennie Ochszner and her husband Donavan of Mattoon, IL, four grandchildren, Brain Reed of Cottonwood, ID, DeAnna Larkin and her husband Dennis of Lewiston, ID, Margurite Pruitt of Shelbyville, IL and Louis Pruitt of Mattoon, IL, ten great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Connie Tristen, two grandchildren, Christopher Reed and Tresa Pruitt, four sisters, Priscella Casteel, Patsy Jones, Jeannie Rogers, and Peggy Woodard, two brothers, Duane “Buster” Stewart and William Stewart and her first husband, William Pruitt.

Throughout her career, Phyllis dedicated herself to caring for others as a CNA at Arcola Health Care and Douglas Nightingale Nursing Home. In 2008, she retired from her career in nursing but continues caring for her grandbabies, something that brought her much joy.

She enjoyed gambling and enjoyed visiting casinos to play slots. Watching sports was also one of her favorite past times, the Chicago Bears, and the Chicago Cubs being her favorite teams, she also enjoyed fishing.