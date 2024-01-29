Thomas Edwin “Tom” Romine, 85 of Arcola, IL passed away at 7:00 AM on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at his residence.

Visitation was held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola, IL. A Rosary Service was held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, prior to the visitation. Father John Titus conducted the Rosary. A Funeral Mass was held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the Parish Center of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mattoon, IL. Father John Titus officiated. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Tom was born on January 7, 1939, in Arcola, IL. He was the son of Warren R. and Kathryn C. (McLane) Romine. He married Sue VanDeveer on May 10, 1963, in Tuscola, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Romine of Arcola, IL, three children, Tim Romine and his wife Debbie of Tuscola, IL, Mike Romine and his wife Tina of Mattoon, IL and Tisha Romine Dow and special friend Juan Medina of Arcola, IL, six grandchildren, Jayna Romine and her husband Joshua Boyd of Fort Benton, MT, Emily Scribner and her husband Josh of Tuscola, IL, Spencer Romine and his special friend Violet Turnbo of Tuscola, IL, Tanner Romine of Mattoon, IL Colton Romine and his fiancé Lanna Bloemer of Mattoon, IL and Nickolas Dow of Arcola, IL, five great grandchildren, Harrison Romine, Garner and Warren Boyd, and Sarver and Endsley Scribner, one brother, Terry Romine and his wife Janice of Sullivan, IL and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Shirley Gibson, and Susan Hagan.

Tom graduated from Arcola High School in 1957 where he formed lasting memories and friendships. He was a standout athlete, competing in football as a halfback, basketball where he scored the first basket in what is now Nancy Stiff Gymnasium and track where he held the 880 record for many years.

Tom’s career was marked by dedication and success. He spent 19 years working at Cabot, where he demonstrated remarkable commitment to his work. In 1998, he retired as a shift manager for MARS Inc., having given 19 years of service to the company.

Tom was involved in his community and served in various roles that made a lasting impact. From 1969 to 1979, he dedicated his time as a member of the Arcola Fire Department. Tom’s dedication to public service extended further when he served as an alderman for the City of Arcola for several years. He coached little league back in the day and later he turned his garage into a gym, complete with free weights, dumbbells, and other machines. For many years, several High School athletes worked out at “Romine’s Gym” and Tom would often coach and encourage them.

Tom’s faith was strong, he was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL.

Tom was a proud president of Galton U where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. His passion for model trains (O Scale), his working collection and the way he displayed his train sets was well-known among those close to him.

Tom had a warm and caring nature that endeared him to many. He was always ready to brighten someone’s day with a joke or lend a helping hand in times of need. Tom’s positive attitude and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family strongly recommended memorials be made to the Arthur Fire Department Food and Toy Program, Mattoon Fire Department Operation Sleigh Ride, Arcola Fire Department Toy Program, or the Donor’s choice.