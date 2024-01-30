ALAH 8th Grade Volleyball Warrensburg-Latham Tournament Champions

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond eighth grade volleyball team competed in a tournament at Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday, Jan. 27. The girls defeated LeRoy, Riverton, and the host team Warrensburg-Latham to claim the tournament championship. Pictured here are in front left to right: Head Coach Jessica Vanausdoll, Norma Mendoza, Annabelle Vanausdoll, Annelise Ponder, Layla Beck, Lillian Evans and in the back row: Lyla Sutton, Alyssa Davis, Alana Perez, Rylie Ward, Addison Dixon, Bella Romine, Keely Simpson, Ella Oye, and Assistant Coach Dana Tinkle. Congratulations!!