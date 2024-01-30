Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond boys and girls win two

ALAH junior Sara Herschberger (20) and fellow junior Mackenzie Condill (1) watch her shot go in during the Knights home game on Jan. 27 vs. Central A & M. Sara’s basket gave the Knights a 20-16 lead with just under six minutes left in the third quarter. ALAH held on to win 36-34 over the Raiders (21-7) and end their seven game streak of away wins.

Knights junior Kendall Schrock goes up strong with a lay up in the fourth quarter of the LPC tournament game last Friday night vs. CGB. Kendall’s basket put the Knights up 55-38 with just under four minutes remaining. The boys will resume their regular season schedule next week at Cumberland on Jan. 30 and then at Tri-County on Friday, Feb. 2. Their next home game is on Feb. 6 vs. the Heritage Hawks.

By MIKE MONAHAN

ARTHUR – In the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond boys basketball team finished seventh by beating Cerro Gordo/Bement 60-48. ALAH advanced to the seventh place game with a 56-50 triumph over Villa Grove.

On the girls side Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond also pulled out two victories, one was a non-conference 36-34 game Saturday against Central A&M and the other was a LPC win, 45-18 over Unity Christian.

Boys

Against the Broncos of CGB the Knights trialed 14-13 after one quarter and 27-22 at the half. A strong third quarter put ALAH in front 45-34 and the Knights went on to win by 12.

The Knights finished with three players in double digits. Connor Nettles led the way with 15 points, while sophomore Easton Frederick had 14 points, including four three-pointers all in the second half. Jayce Parsons was also in double figures with 12 points.

It is the first time the Knights have won two straight since beating Hartsburg-Emden 76-63 and Judah Christian 53-48 last December.

In the win over Villa Grove again the Knights trailed at half 26-22. And once again ALAH took the lead after the third quarter, 42-38.

Nettles had a team-high 20 points, including three, three-pointers, while Wyatt Hilligoss finished with 14 points, including half of the 20 points in the third.

ALAH improved to 5-15 prior to Tuesday’s game at Cumberland in a LPC regular season contest.

Girls

ALAH picked up a big victory over the now 21-7 Central A&M Raiders. The game was tied at 16 at the half. The Knights took a 31-29 lead heading into the fourth.

Claire Seal led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Knights who were 12-of-28 .429 from the field .

Seal again led the way against Unity Christian with 16 points and 17 rebounds. The Knights outscored the Lions in every quarter, including 8-0 in the third to take a 30-13 advantage. ALAH had a whopping 50 rebounds.

The girls are 15-10 overall and 5-2 in the conference prior to Monday’s game at Villa Grove in another LPC contest. ALAH is in fourth place.

Boys basketball

Seventh place game

CG – B 14 13 7 14–48

ALAH 13 9 23 15–60

ARTHUR: Wyatt Hilligoss 2-1-5, Maddix Stirrett 2-0-5, Jayce Parsons 3-4-12, Nate Hale 2-2-7. Connor Nettles 3-8-15, Kendall Schrock 1-0-2, Easton Frederick 5-0–14, Totals 18-15-60

3-point goals: ALAH 9 (Frederick 4, Stirrett 1, Parsons 2, Hale 1, Nettles 1), Cerro Gordo/Bement 4 (Will Fuson 3, Trevor Cogdill 1)

Villa Grove 11 15 12 12–50

ALAH 8 14 20 14–56

ARTHUR: Hilligoss 7-0-14, Stirrett 1-1-3, Parsons 4-1-9, Hale 1-0-2, Nettles 8-1-20, Frederick 4-0-8, Totals 25-3-56

3-point goals: ALAH 3 (Nettles 3), Villa Grove 4 (Layne Rund 3, Lukas Shadwick 1)

Girls basketball

Central A&M 9 7 13 5–34

ALAH 5 11 15 5–36

ARTHUR: Morgan Casteel 3-0-7, Addi Yeakel 2-0-4, Claire Seal 2-9-14, Sophie Monts 2-0-5, Sara Herschberger 2-0-5, Hannah Carter 1-0-2, Totals 12-9-36

3-point goals: ALAH 3-10 .300 (Casteel 1, Monts 1, Herschberger 1). Rebounds: ALAH 25 (Seal 9). Turnovers: ALAH 28. Shooting percentage: ALAH 12-28 .429

ALAH 14 8 8 15–45

Unity Christian 8 5 0 5–18

ARTHUR: Casteel 3-1-8, Seal 4-8-16, Monts 2-0-4, Lindsay Rochas 1-0-2, Herschberger 3-0-7, Alyana Plank 2-0-4, Anna Rawlins 1-0-2, Carter 1-0-2, Totals 17-9-45

3-point goals: ALAH 2 (Casteel 1, Herschberger 1). Rebounds: ALAH 50 (Seal 17). Turnovers: ALAH 9. Shooting percentages: ALAH 17-60 .283