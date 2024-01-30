CGB BASKETBALL
CGB senior Tyson Moore puts up a 3 pointer in the third quarter of the LPC tourney game with Blue Ridge last week. Tyson was the leading scorer for the Broncos with 20 points. This basket pulled CGB to within one of Blue Ridge at 34-35. The Broncos scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win 55-47.
Boys Varsity Basketball
Brandon Willard,
Head Coach
January 26
LPC Tournament
(5/6th Place game)
CGB 48
ALAH 60
Scoring: Moore 15, Fuson 15, Puckett 4, Flach 4, Benson 3, Giberson 3, Carver 2, and Fogerson 2 points
Next Games: February 2 @ Heritage, February 3 @ home vs. Judah Christian, February 5 @ Deland-Weldon, February 6 @ home vs. Blue Ridge, and February 9 @ home vs. Tri-County (Senior Night & Teacher Appreciation)
Girls Varsity Basketball
Andrew Buhr, Head Coach
January 27
Record 16-10
CGB 33
Tri-County 43
January 25
CGB 52
Tri-County 47
Scoring: Hill 16, Tieman 3, Rogers 2, Simpson 15, Durbin 7, Walter 8, Malone 2, Block 4, and Petty 2 points
Next Games: February 1 @ home vs. Arcola (Senior Night), February 5 @ Argenta-Oreana, and February 7 @ Clinton