CGB BASKETBALL

CGB senior Tyson Moore puts up a 3 pointer in the third quarter of the LPC tourney game with Blue Ridge last week. Tyson was the leading scorer for the Broncos with 20 points. This basket pulled CGB to within one of Blue Ridge at 34-35. The Broncos scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win 55-47.

Boys Varsity Basketball

Brandon Willard,

Head Coach

January 26

LPC Tournament

(5/6th Place game)

CGB 48

ALAH 60

Scoring: Moore 15, Fuson 15, Puckett 4, Flach 4, Benson 3, Giberson 3, Carver 2, and Fogerson 2 points

Next Games: February 2 @ Heritage, February 3 @ home vs. Judah Christian, February 5 @ Deland-Weldon, February 6 @ home vs. Blue Ridge, and February 9 @ home vs. Tri-County (Senior Night & Teacher Appreciation)

Girls Varsity Basketball

Andrew Buhr, Head Coach

January 27

Record 16-10

CGB 33

Tri-County 43

January 25

CGB 52

Tri-County 47

Scoring: Hill 16, Tieman 3, Rogers 2, Simpson 15, Durbin 7, Walter 8, Malone 2, Block 4, and Petty 2 points

Next Games: February 1 @ home vs. Arcola (Senior Night), February 5 @ Argenta-Oreana, and February 7 @ Clinton