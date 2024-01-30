German Cannon Will Be Moved to Rajah Park/Veterans Memorial Park Later This Year

Moving a 13,000 lbs. (6.5 ton) German cannon is no easy feat. “This was a new project for us; and not an easy one,” stated John Brandenburg. The weather was bitter cold and icy, but the project was successful.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Atwood American Legion Post #770 have been working diligently to establish their memorial at Rajah Park with items that represent veterans.

While it isn’t in place yet, they recently moved a German cannon that will eventually be placed at Rajah Park/Veterans Memorial Park on Magnolia Street in Atwood.

The cannon originally sat in front of the Arthur Legion Home then was moved to Eberhardt Park. The Arthur Legion donated the cannon to the Atwood Legion, if they wanted to move it, to be part of Rajah Park/Veterans Memorial.

On Friday, January 19, a group of local legion members and colleagues tackled the job of loading the cannon and bringing it to Patient Equipment in Atwood. Trunkline Gas Company had a truck/trailer that was not in use for a few days. They allowed employees and colleagues to use the truck to move the cannon. Ben Michaels drove the truck on icy roads five hours round trip from Johnsonville, IL. There was a short window to complete the project due to the ground had to be frozen so as not to tear up Eberhardt Park when moving the cannon.

Those helping with the job were John Brandenburg, Sam Brandenburg, Brian Marler, Ben Michaels and Terry Patient. Patient Equipment will completely restore the cannon before it is moved to its final destination. Howard Kamm and Gary Appleby also worked on the project.

Additional information on the cannon will follow when it is ready for display.