Knights Cheer Team – Lincoln Prairie Conference Cheer Champions!!

For the first time the Lincoln Prairie Conference held a cheerleader competition during the annual boys conference tournament. An independent group of collegiate level cheer judges watched the cheerleaders during a game in the tournament. The ALAH Knights were chosen as the winners. Pictured here with their plaque are in front, left to right: Chloe Schable, Evanger Wiley, Kendall Burdick, and Brookelynn Peeler. In back: Shelbey Grimsley, Olivia Binion, Lillian Edwards, Emmalee Nall, Grace Romine, Kimberly Krutsinger, and Ross Young. The Knights cheer team is coached by Misty Appleby.