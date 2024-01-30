MTZ boys basketball improves to 21-2

Sam Driscoll looks to throw a bounce pass in a 55-39 win against Teutopolis at Mt. Zion.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion boys basketball team picked up two wins last week defeating Teutopolis and Mahomet-Seymour.

Against Teutopolis, the Braves were down 8-4 to end the first quarter. Sam Driscoll found Jc Anderson for a layup to get the second quarter started. Owen Owens made the steal and then Anderson grabbed the offensive rebound and got the Outback layup two trips down the floor to put the Braves up 10-8.

The Wooden Shoes tied the game, but Driscoll found Lyncoln Koester for a three-pointer and then a Brayden Trimble block at a Koester drive and finish at the rim that put the Braves up 15-10.

The Braves used that as fuel to start an 11-1 run that included seven of those points coming from Koester, an Anderson and-1 play and an Owen’s dunk that put the Braves up 22-11. The Braves finished ahead 27-16 at halftime.

The Braves continued their onslaught in the third quarter going in an 11-1 run once again that included a Driscoll layup, an Anderson dunk and five points from Koester to put the Braves up 39-19.

The Braves went on to win 55-39. Koester had a game-high 22 points. Anderson added 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

“I thought we battled hard,” Head coach Dale Schuring said. “I thought early, we weren’t ready to match their intensity and their desire to compete, but we adjusted fairly quickly and then obviously in the second half and late first half, our defense was just unbelievable.”

The Braves improved to 21-1 overall and 6-0 in Apollo conference play. This week the Braves will face Taylorville, Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin and Jacksonville.

“We have to continue working on our defense this final stretch,” Coach Schuring said. “There’s certain parts of it we’re not executing very well. There’s other parts mentally where we’re getting away from what the scouting report says. And then I think my biggest concern is offense, think we’re off script way too much.”