Winning Design. Four Bement High School students submitted entries for the BeSure Consulting t-shirt design contest and an assembly announcing the winner was held on Friday, January 26. Joie Auth won the $300.00 cash prize and the other three students were each awarded a cash prize and t-shirt with the winning design. Pictured is Bement Middle/High School Principal Doug Kepley, Lilyan Harper, Gabby Block, Joie Auth, Detective Rich Wistocki, BeSure Consulting, and Bement Superintendent Mary Vogt. The shirt design is for the “I Don’t Owe You Jack!” campaign to stop online teen extortion. Auth’s t-shirt design will be distributed nationwide as part of the Cyber Safe Programming in schools and seminars. Not pictured was MacKenzie Roberts.