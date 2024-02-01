On the late evening of January 29, 2024, Nora Lynne Bacheldor Harshbarger passed away in the presence of her four sons and husband at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

Lynne was born on February 7, 1944 in Alton, Illinois to William T. Bacheldor and Anna Frieda Hutte Bacheldor. She lived in Wood River, Illinois, near both sets of her grandparents during her childhood through graduation from high school.

The 1962 homecoming queen of Wood River High School graduated from Monticello College in Godfrey, Illinois in 1964 and then married William Roger Harshbarger of Arcola, Illinois that same year.

Lynne and William are parents of four sons, Paul Duane Harshbarger, Arcola, IL, 58; Mark Aaron Harshbarger, Corona, CA, 56; Daniel Joseph Harshbarger, Carterville, IL, 52; and Timothy William Harshbarger, Williamsburg, VA, 46.

Transplanted to Arcola in the early 1970s, the creative and hard-working wife and mother expanded her fine-art skills into acrylic, porcelain, and water-color painting. She joined painting groups led by an Arcola artist, Harriet Harrington and Chiz Hendricks, a graduate of Chicago School of Art, who had moved with her husband to Terre Haute, Indiana.

A curious and self-educated florist, Lynne studied and grew various flower varieties and garden spices for her guests at the famous Flower Patch Bed and Breakfast that was her home on Jefferson Street in Arcola. Her colorful and interesting breakfasts were garnished with herbs, spices, and flowers grown in her personal garden. Often, she would encourage guests to taste the surprising flavors of the garnishes that made her meals a work of art. Some of her more famous guests included the State of Illinois governor Jim Edgar and movie and television star Jenny Garth and her family.

As a member of the Arcola community, Lynne would invite the 3rd grade children from the elementary school to come to her bountiful gardens on May Day to joyfully dance around the maypole, to look and find the garden fairies, to listen to poetry readings from local poets, and to view and appreciate the new fairy painting she would make every year.

Musically trained performer also taught piano lessons for many years to local students and was frequently called upon to sing using her talented voice in the Arcola Presbyterian Church, at area weddings, and she occasionally sang the Star-Spangled Banner at the opening ceremonies of high school basketball games. Along with Arcola pianist, Sally Kibler, she produced an extraordinary musical CD that perfectly captures her voice and is prized by all of her descendants.

Over the course of her life, she worked at different Arcola businesses including the Arcola Emporium gift shop, and as a secretary in the Monahan Broom Corn business. She loved her boys and encouraged each of them to be creative, learn music, and to actively acquire the skills needed to excel in their chosen careers. Paul became an entrepreneur and owned several businesses: Arcola Autotech Midwest Mobile Stages, Arcola Car Wash, and the former Shell gasoline station. He also is a very talented music performer. Mark studied accounting at Oklahoma State University and became a financial executive working in public accounting for Ernst & Young and for Sanmina Corporation in California. He is also a published photographer. Dan graduated from the University of Illinois and he leads a successful real estate practice for Keller Williams in Carterville, Illinois. Musically talented, Dan played in several bands and was a successful music promoter. Tim graduated from the University of Illinois and has led a successful career in the field of Internet Technologies. Tim enjoys being active, competing in many races and triathlons.

Lynne is survived by her husband, William Roger Harshbarger, her son Paul and his wife Ann Harshbarger and their son Mathew Harshbarger; her son Mark and his wife Tina Harshbarger and their daughter Alyssa Harshbarger and their son Ian Harshbarger; her son Dan and his wife Tammy Harshbarger and their son Alex Harshbarger their son Julian Harshbarger and his daughter Heather Kennedy and her son Derrick Kennedy and her daughter Amelia Kennedy; her son Tim and his wife Kimberly Harshbarger and their daughter Emma Cannaliato and their daughter Megan Cannaliato.

The family wants to thank the many friends and acquaintances who were an integral and meaningful part of Lynne’s life.

