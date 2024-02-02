Ronnie Adkisson

Ronnie E. “Bub” Adkisson, 76, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 11:35 p.m., Friday, January 26, 2024, at his residence.

Ronnie was born on November 27, 1947, in Urbana, the son of Earl M. “Skeezix” Adkisson and Wanda M. “Blondie” Chapman Adkisson.

Ronnie was a member of the Tuscola Class of 1966. After high school Ronnie served in the United States Army and is a Vietnam Veteran. Ronnie spent a few years living & working in Texas, eventually settling back home in Tuscola where he worked under his father as an airplane mechanic at Atwood Airport. He was an avid airplane enthusiast who belonged to many clubs and organizations. Ronnie held a pilot’s license and was able to build and fly his own airplane.

In addition to his passion for flying he loved children and his multiple cats. He had a special bond with all of his nieces & nephews, many of whom knew him as Uncle Possum Stomper. He enjoyed visits with Tag & Petunia and watching Kirk & Emma grow throughout their childhood. His most enjoyable passion was spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his son: Brett (Cathy) Adkisson of Tuscola, grandchildren: Chaley (Paul) Shipley and Tyler Adkisson both of Tuscola, great-grandchildren: Koen and Emersyn Shipley, brothers: William (Liz) Adkisson of Wimberley, TX, Dennis “Duke” (Connie) Adkisson of Alvin, TX and Steve (Kathy) Adkisson of Hammond.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter: Keli Adkisson.

Per Ronnie’s request no services have been scheduled.

Memorials are suggested to the Airpower Museum; 22001 Blue Grass Road, Ottumwa, IA 52501

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared via www.hilligossshraderfh.com