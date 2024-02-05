Alice Long

Alice Anetta Bradshaw Long, 85, formerly of Tuscola, left this world to go be with Christ on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Willow Breeze Hospice House, Mattoon, IL.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL. No Visitation will be held.

Alice was born on March 18, 1938, in Campbellsville, KY, the oldest daughter of the late A.J. “Sello” Bradshaw and Audrey Henson Bradshaw. She married Russell James Long on April 17, 1976, in Effingham, IL. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2020.

Survivors include her son: Glenn Stephen Antle and his wife: Jayne of Arcola, stepson: Allen James Long of Champaign, sister: Bettie Miller and her husband: Verlas of Campbellsville, KY and brother: Marvin Bradshaw and wife: Marilyn of Palm Coast, FL, niece: Ronna Cox and husband: Shane of Campbellsville, KY and nephew: Rodney Bradshaw of Somerset, KY, several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Alice lived a full life. She was a farmer’s wife, restaurant manager, lady’s boutique manager and beautician. She loved spending time with her family.

Alice and Russell retired and moved to Florida in 1996, where she loved the warm weather, arts and crafts and baking.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Gideons International.

The family would like to thank the staff of Willow Breeze Hospice House for the excellent care shown to Alice during her stay there.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements.