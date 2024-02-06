ALAH boys extend winning streak to four; girls win one

Knights senior Claire Seal puts up a shot in the third quarter of the home varsity game with the Tri-County Titans on Feb. 1. Claire led the team in scoring with 17 points and also contributed 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Claire and fellow senior Hannah Carter were honored on Senior Night on Feb. 5 when the Knights played their last home game of the season.

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR – The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond boys basketball team extended its winning streak to four games by beating Cumberland January 30 56-47 and last Friday topped Tri-County 64-50. The Knights improved to 9-16 overall and 3-4 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.

The girls started the week with an easy 41-8 triumph over Villa Grove on January 29 in a LPC game. However, the Knights lost to Marshall 59-31 in a non-conference game on January 30 at Marshall. Last Thursday ALAH fell to Tri-County 66-42 in a conference game at Arthur. The

Knights, 16-12, With Arthur’s win over Villa Grove it guaranteed them of a winning season. The Knights have not had a losing season since 2009-10 when they went 1-22.

Girls

Last Thursday ALAH fell behind Tri-County 37-24 at the half and could not catch up in the 66-42 loss to the 19-9 squad.

Claire Seal led ALAH with a double-double scoring 17 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Freshman Sophie Monts was also in double figures with 11.

Turnovers cost the Knights as they had 25 compared to just six for the Lady Titans.

Marshall outscored the Knights 11-2 in the opening quarter and led 25-11 at the half. Monts and Sara Herschberger had nine points for ALAH, while Seal had a team-high nine rebounds.

The ALAH defense shined in a 41-8 win over Villa Grove as the Knights held the Lady Blue Devils scoreless in the second half, after leading 19-8 at halftime.

Seal had another double-double with a game-high 14 points and 11 rebounds. Seal has had 20 double-double performances this season.

Boys

Against Cumberland the Knights led just 12-11 after the opening quarter, but in the second quarter they doubled the score on the Pirates 16-8 to lead at the half 28-19. Arthur led 43-32 heading into the final quarter.

ALAH had played Tri-County before winning 57-53 on January 19. This time the Knight won by 14, which was their largest margin of victory of the season.

During the four-game winning streak the Knights have averaged 59 points per game and have allowed 48.8. Prior to the winning streak the Knights averaged 44.6 points and allowed 60.8.

Girls box scores

Tri-County 16 21 16 13–66

ALAH 11 13 12 6–42

ALAH: Megan Casteel 1-2-4, Addi Yeakel 2-0-4, Claire Seal 6-5-17, Sophie Monts 4-1-11, Sara Herschberger 2-1-6, Totals 15-9-42

3-point goals: ALAH 3-10 .300 (Monts 2, Herschberger 1), Tri-County 5-14 .357 (Josie Armstrong 3, Amarymiah Banda 1, Cara Phillips 1). Rebounds: ALAH 27 (Seal 11), Tri-County N/A (Armstrong 8). Turnovers: ALAH 25, Tri-County 6. Shooting percentages: ALAH 15-38 395, Tri-County 25-63 .397. Free throw shooting: ALAH 9-17 .529, Tri-County 11-19 .579.

ALAH 2 9 7 13–31

Marshall 11 14 18 15–58

ALAH: Casteel 1-0-3, Seal 0-1-1, Monts 4-1-9, Lindsay Rochas 2-0-5, Herschberger 4-0-9, Anna Rawlins 1-0-2, Hannah Carter 1-0-2, Totals 13-2-31.

3-point goals: ALAH 3-13 .231 (Casteel, Monts, Herschberger 1).Rebounds: ALAH 29 (Seal 9). Turnovers: ALAH 24. Shooting percentages: ALAH 13-50 .260. Free throw shooting: ALAH 2-6 .333

ALAH 14 5 9 13–41

Villa Grove 3 5 0 0–8

ALAH: Mackenzie Condill 1-0-2, Castell 2-1-5, Yeakel 2-0-4, Seal 5-4-14, Monts 1-1-3, Rochas 1-0-2, Herschberger 2-0-5, Rawlins 1-1-3, Carter 1-1-3, Totals 16-8-41

3-point goals: ALAH 1-18 .066 (Herschberger 1). Rebounds: ALAH 36 (Seal 11). Turnovers: ALAH 13. Shooting percentages: ALAH 16-63 .254. Free throw shooting: ALAH 8-16. 500

Class 2A regional

(Seeds and records through February 3 in parentheses)

Saturday

Game one: Shelbyville (9, 9-16) at Meridian (6),10-17)

Game two: Pana (10, 5-24)) at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond (5, 16-12)

Monday

Game three: Winner of game one vs. Maroa-Forsyth (1, 19-6), 6 p.m.

Game four: Winner of game two vs. Sullivan (4), 16-10)

February 15

Game five: Winner of game three vs. winner of game four, 7 p.m. championship. Winner advances to Newton Sectional vs. winner of Lawrenceville Regional, 6 p.m. February 20

