ALAH Freshman Orientation Held

On the right, incoming freshman Anden Berry and his mother, Sharlie were at Freshman Orientation last Wednesday checking out the ALAH baseball table. ALAH baseball players on the left are Lucas Butcher, Logan Schrock and Will Hilligoss. Anden had the opportunity to sign up for baseball and learn more about the program from the players.

By MARTY YEAKEL

ALAH freshman orientation was held on January 31. Don’t know how many of you know what Quad Day is like on the University of Illinois campus (and probably other campuses) but it’s a time for different organizations to set up tables with information about what they have to offer. Which is exactly what has been done at ALAH the last few years. It’s a fun evening to make incoming freshmen and their parents aware of what their high school has to offer. Principal Seegmiller posted this note on the Arthur CUSD#305 page. Says a lot about our student body: “On Wednesday evening we hosted Freshman Orientation and welcomed the Class of 2028 with their parents. We had so many of our students helping out for this event. Students helped us straighten up the hallways, set up tables and chairs, worked the tables to invite freshmen to join extracurricular activities, gave tours and stayed around to help clean up! For an incoming freshman it is great to meet a teacher but even better to be greeted by a friendly high school student. I have heard from our faculty how polite, considerate and professional our students were along with multiple comments from parents that attended the event with their freshman. So thank you parents for raising great students and helping us welcome the next class at ALAH.” Don’t know about you but that makes me very proud of our kids. And next year those freshmen will be welcoming the next class at ALAH.