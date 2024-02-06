ALAH SPORTS SCOREBOARD

ALAH Jr. High Volleyball

Jan. 29 vs. Tri-County

ALAH seventh grade defeated Tri-County 25-15, 25-7

ALAH eighth grade defeated Tri-County 25-12, 25-18

Jan. 30 vs. Tuscola East Prairie

ALAH seventh grade defeated Tuscola 25-15, 25-20

ALAH eighth grade defeated Tuscola 25-19, 25-7

Feb. 1 vs. Okaw Valley

ALAH seventh grade defeated Okaw Valley 25-23, 25-11

ALAH eighth grade defeated 25-7, 25-12

Upcoming schedule: Both teams were to play at home against Shiloh on Feb. 6 and host Decatur Catholic on Feb. 8. They will begin play in the annual Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 10. That tourney will be at Tri-County. It goes on through Feb. 15.

ALAH High School Girls Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Jan. 29 vs. Villa Grove

ALAH Varsity defeated Villa Grove 41-8

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 1-0-0-0-2; Morgan Casteel 2-0-2-1-5; Addison Yeakel 2-0-0-0-4; Claire Seal 5-0-7-4-14; Sophie Monts 1-0-3-1-3; Lindsay Rohacs 1-0-0-0-2; Sara Herschberger 1-1-0-0-5; Anna Rawlins 1-0-2-1-3; Hannah Carter 1-0-2-1-3

Jan. 30 vs. Marshall

ALAH Jr. Varsity defeated Marshall 31-23

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 1-0-2-2-4; Brynlee Moore 1-0-0-0-2; Sophie Monts 5-0-4-3-13; Kat Perez 1-0-0-0-2; Mckenna Blaudow 1-0-0-0-2; Anna Rawlins 0-2-0-0-6; DusteeRose Gregory 1-0-0-0-2

Marshall Varsity defeated ALAH 58-31

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 0-0-2-0-0; Morgan Casteel 0-1-0-0-3; Claire Seal 0-0-2-1-1; Sophie Monts 4-0-2-1-9; Sara Herschberger 3-1-0-0-9; Lindsay Rohacs 1-1-0-0-5; Anna Rawlins 1-0-0-0-2; Hannah Carter 1-0-0-0-2

Feb. 1 vs. Tri-County

Tri-County Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 39-14

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 0-1-2-0-3; Brynlee Moore 2-0-2-0-4; Lindsay Rohacs 0-0-2-2-2; Anna Rawlins 1-0-7-3-5

Tri-County Varsity defeated ALAH 66-42

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 0-0-2-0-0; Morgan Casteel 1-0-2-2-4; Addison Yeakel 2-0-0-0-4; Claire Seal 6-0-9-5-17; Sophie Monts 2-2-2-1-11; Sara Herschberger 1-1-1-1-6

Upcoming schedule: The girls finished their regular season with a home game on Feb. 5 against Okaw Valley and at Blue Ridge on Feb. 6. They will enter IHSA Class 2A post season play on Saturday, Feb. 10 at home vs. Pana. Time to be announced.

ALAH High School Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total point

Jan. 30 vs. Cumberland

Cumberland Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 44-40

Scoring: not available

ALAH Varsity defeated Cumberland 56-45

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 7-0-6-2-16; Maddix Stirrett 2-0-0-0-4; Jayce Parsons 2-0-7-4-8; Connor Nettles 9-0-6-5-23; Kendall Schrock 0-1-2-1-4; Easton Frederick 0-0-2-1-1

Feb. 2 vs. Tri-County

ALAH Jr. Varsity defeated Tri-County 52-41

Scoring: not available

ALAH Varsity defeated Tri-County 64-50

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 3-0-4-3-9; Jayce Parsons 3-0-6-6-12; Nate Hale 2-2-7-6-16; Connor Nettles 3-2-12-10-22; Kendall Schrock 1-1-0-0-5

Upcoming schedule: The boys had a home game with Heritage on Feb. 6 and will play Sullivan on Friday, 9 at home. They will finish their regular season on the road with games against Unity Christian on Feb. 13 and Villa Grove on Feb. 16. They will enter IHSA post season on Feb. 17.

Schedule for that TBD.