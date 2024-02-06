| logout
CGB BASKETBALL
Broncos senior Caroline Hill (#0) puts up the short jumper over Purple Riders defender Kelsey Moore (#11) in the second quarter. CGB was down 16-20 at halftime and eventually were defeated by Arcola 48-33
Girls Varsity Basketball
Andrew Buhr, Head Coach
February 1
Record 17-11
CGB 33
Arcola 48
Scoring: Hill 4, Tieman 4, Rogers 4, Simpson 9, Durbin 3, and Walter 9 points
January 29
CGB 52
Blue Ridge 15
Scoring: Hill 9, Rogers 7, Simpson 21, Durbin 6, Walter 7, and Petty 2 points
Next Games: February 7 @ Clinton
Boys Varsity Basketball
Brandon Willard,
Head Coach
February 3
CGB 61
Judah Christian 49
February 2
CGB 47
Heritage 20
January 30
CGB 37
Villa Grove 49
Next Games: February 9 @ home vs. Tri-County (Senior Night & Teacher Appreciation)