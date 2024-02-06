CGB BASKETBALL

Broncos senior Caroline Hill (#0) puts up the short jumper over Purple Riders defender Kelsey Moore (#11) in the second quarter. CGB was down 16-20 at halftime and eventually were defeated by Arcola 48-33

Girls Varsity Basketball

Andrew Buhr, Head Coach

February 1

Record 17-11

CGB 33

Arcola 48

Scoring: Hill 4, Tieman 4, Rogers 4, Simpson 9, Durbin 3, and Walter 9 points

January 29

CGB 52

Blue Ridge 15

Scoring: Hill 9, Rogers 7, Simpson 21, Durbin 6, Walter 7, and Petty 2 points

Next Games: February 7 @ Clinton

Boys Varsity Basketball

Brandon Willard,

Head Coach

February 3

CGB 61

Judah Christian 49

February 2

CGB 47

Heritage 20

January 30

CGB 37

Villa Grove 49

Next Games: February 9 @ home vs. Tri-County (Senior Night & Teacher Appreciation)