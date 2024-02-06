CGB SENIOR NIGHT. Four Cerro Gordo-Bement senior girls basketball players were honored along with their parents prior to the varsity game against the Arcola Purple Riders on Thursday, February 1. This group has competed for numerous championships and to date have won 59 games in their last three years playing varsity basketball. Pictured are Skye Tieman, daughter of Tosha Hooker and Jim Hutchcraft; Caroline Hill, daughter of Tara and Bart Hill; Erin Rogers, daughter of Marisa and Kraig Rogers; and Haylei Simpson, daughter of Gregg Simpson and Candy Wilderman.