MTZ boys basketball gets three dominant wins

Sam Driscoll makes the steal in a 74-39 win against Taylorville at Mt. Zion.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion boys basketball team went 3-0 last week, winning by an average margin of 31.3 points defeating Taylorville, Sacred Heart Griffin and Jacksonville.

Against Taylorville, the Braves started the game on a 12-0 run that included a three-pointer and layup each from Sam Driscoll and Lyncoln Koester and a Grant McAtee layup.

Shay Champley ended the run with a three-pointer. Jc Anderson then started a 12-2 knocking down a three-pointer. Brayden Trimble then made the block on the defensive end and made the layup to put the Braves up 17-5.

Anderson added a layup and Driscoll and Koester nailed a three-pointer each to put the Braves up 27-7. The Braves went on to cruise to a 74-39 win.

Driscoll and Koester finished with a co-game high 14 points. Anderson added points and six rebounds and Tucker Burris added 13 points off the bench.

“We shot lights out and ran well,” Head coach Dale Schuring said. “Obviously there’s not much you can complain about when we’re gonna shoot like that, we’re gonna be tough to beat.”

The Braves improved to 24-1 overall and are 7-0 in Apollo Conference play. The Braves have a great chance to cap off a back-to-back Apollo conference championship this week.

“We don’t talk as a team about those kinds of goals because to me it’s the day by day thing,” Coach Schuring said. “If you take care of the day by day and you focus on getting better every day, those kinds of things take care of themselves. Obviously, it’s something you want to do. I personally don’t believe in openly talking about that because if you don’t reach it, does that mean you’re a failure? And, I don’t want to set us up for that.”

The Braves will face Rantoul, Charleston, Mattoon and Eisenhower this week.

“Just sharpen up, there’s still things we can improve upon,” Coach Schuring said. “Defensively, I Don’t think we were great tonight. They got good shots, they just missed them. There are always little things to work on and continue to try and get better and move forward.”