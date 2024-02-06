MTZ girls basketball goes 0-2 last week

Addi Rotz and Ella Fink force the double team on the outside in a 47-27 loss against Chatham Glenwood at Mt. Zion.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion girls basketball team lost two games last week, one coming to Chatham Glenwood and one to Mattoon.

Against Chatham Glenwood, the Braves took an early 4-0 lead after Denver Anderson made an assist on an Addi Rotz mid-range junk shot and then Anderson grabbed an offensive rebound and made the Outback layup.

Katelyn Lehman then made a three-pointer that started a 12-0 run for the Titans. Anderson ended that run with an offensive rebound and put back layup to cut the Titans’ lead to 12-6.

At the end of the second quarter, the Titans led the Braves 26-16. Five minutes into the third quarter, the Braves’ defense held the Titans scoreless. Ella Fink Denver Anderson for a layup and then Rotz found Ava Anderson for a three-pointer that cut the deficit to 26-17.

Denver Anderson then got another layup and made one of two from the free-throw line to cut the deficit to 26-20. The Titans finished the quarter ahead 33-22 and went on to win 47-27. Denver Anderson finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

“We are back to that no intensity for a big chunk of the game,” Head coach Steve Marvel said. “What we just talked about in our locker room, we have to have better effort and intensity consistently. We reverted back to how we’ve been prior to the Lincoln game. We can’t do that. We are getting to a point where we have to be better consistently against everybody. If we really want to have a chance to win the regional, get a win in sectionals, get to the sectional championship, then we are going to have to come out with better effort and intensity.”

The Braves fell to 17-10 overall and 3-3 in Apollo Conference play. This week the Braves will face Taylorville, Mahomet-Seymour and Effingham in the last week of the regular season.

“We are going to prepare Saturday and Monday for three games in a row,” Coach Marvel said. “Taylorville hasn’t lost a game in conference. We’d like to give them their first loss and they are playing incredibly well right now. So we just gotta be prepared for what they’re gonna throw at us. Well coached, playing incredibly well. So, we just have to be ready for that. And then no one can overlook Mahomet in that makeup game on Wednesday. So they’re going to get some revenge on us for us, getting them at their place earlier in the year in December.”