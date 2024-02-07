‘Buds of Hope’ flower shop opens in Arthur

By Trudy Feyereisen

There’s a new flower shop in downtown Arthur to the joy and excitement of residents. “Buds of Hope LLC” has moved to 122 S. Vine St. (where “Serenity Salt Therapy used to be”). It’s an absolutely lovely space for owners Juliana Kauffman and Lorraine Otto to build their business.

Lorraine has always enjoyed working with flowers as a hobby and Juliana has been working with flowers all her life and previously worked for “Graber’s Greenhouse.” They offer full service fresh flowers for any occasion, as well as a line of elegant greeting cards, charcuterie board gift baskets from “Gourmet Boards and Bites,” helium balloons and house plants.

A special feature is a window outside the walk-in cooler that allows customers to view for themselves what’s available. The duo said they are deeply grateful to longtime Arthur flower shop owner Anita Krutsinger who has helped supply them with needed items, advice and ongoing support — such a deep encouragement to have a mentor right down the sidewalk to help these young women continue a legacy of beautiful flowers in downtown Arthur.

Hours of operation are Monday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. \They offer delivery of all items for a fee in-town and out. Phone number is (217)292-1223.