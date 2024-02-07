Daniel Marlatt

Daniel W. Marlatt, 71, of Camargo passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.

Danny was born on November 26, 1952 in Villa Grove to Harry and Norah (Twigg) Marlatt. He married Mary Temple on December 3, 1972 in Pesotum, IL.

He is survived by four siblings, Sam Marlatt, Joseph Marlatt, Johnny Marlatt, and Anita Johndro; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Marlatt; and parents, Harry and Norah Marlatt.

Danny graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1971. He would later go on to work at Depke Welding Supply in Urbana for many years.

Danny enjoyed outdoor sports including trap shooting, skeet shooting, and loved deer hunt. He was also a longtime advocate of the NRA. When he wasn’t outside, he liked to sit down and watch Illini sports.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Villa Grove with Father Varghese Puthssery officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Pesotum, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.