Edwards gives talk on art quilting techniques

By Dawn Robinson

Arthur Public Library staff

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the full house at the Arthur Public Library was excited to hear Karen Edwards, the award-winning art quilter, share the techniques she has learned over the years. She showed the audience some of the quilts that have inspired her as well as some of her own where she has learned from her mistakes, to the present day quilt that took the first prize at the annual quilt show in 2023.

