ERBA receives $15,000 anonymous donation for mortgage, tax assistance

The Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA) received an anonymous donation of $15,000. The grant is to be used by ERBA’s Housing Counseling Department for mortgage assistance and past due property taxes.

The donor requested the grant be named after ERBA’s former executive director, Marsha Roll.

Jerry Pacholski, ERBA Board president, reflected upon Roll’s dedication, loyalty and genuine devotion to ERBA. “She deserves the credit for the huge jump in our corporate value as well as the expansion of our programs to more people, not only in our service area, but through programs like Weatherization to other parts of Illinois. She started as a bookkeeper as a teen, and ended up a teacher and role model for other program directors. The agency grew under her direction and this is what her legacy is. I truly enjoyed working with Marsha.”

