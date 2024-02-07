Frances Ramage returned to the Lord’s embrace on January 26, 2024.

Born Frances Sophie Krevesky, on August 29, 1936, to Leonard and Helen (Dziekan) Krevesky in Chicago, Illinois. Frances was the second eldest of her six siblings, and would later meet her husband of fifty-four years, Harold Ramage, having been introduced through their mothers.

They were later wed at St. Anne’s, the very grammar and high school she had attended.

Frances and her husband made a life for themselves against the quaint backdrop of the small town of Villa Grove, Illinois, where they owned and operated the Gem Theater. With the lights of the marquee shining across the small town’s Main Street, they raised their four children in a charming apartment above the theater’s lobby. Theater concessions were no conventional fare for her; her passion for cooking and ensuring all were well fed was a guiding principle throughout her life. After they sold their theater business, they settled in Marshall County, Kentucky.

While there, she worked for Jim Smith Contracting and Murphy Corporation.

Undeniably petite yet larger than life, Frances was a font of strength, intelligence, compassion, generosity, and a servant’s heart. Her charitable life was led by the love of the Lord and the delight she found in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

As her earthly light dims and memory persists, the lives she brought into this world carry the fire of her courage, temperance, and wisdom: a candle to ignite any unlit wick and brighten the world with the light of the beautiful qualities that guided her. The surviving family will carry and pass along that fire.

Preceding Frances in death are her husband Harold, parents Leonard and Helen, siblings Raymond, Leonard Jr., Terrence, Joan Gruzik, Christine Bryja, and granddaughter Brandy Belt.

Surviving is her four children Timothy Ramage, Valerie (Mike) Jones, Helene Ramage, Mark (Roxann) Ramage, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Frances spent her lifetime giving warmly and unrelentingly, and leaves in her wake beautiful memories of a life unflinchingly guided by faith, charity, hard work, perseverance, and love. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages the light of her generous life and compassion for those in need be honored by donating to the Marshall County Humane Society where she spent many years volunteering and caring for God’s precious creatures.

The family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date.