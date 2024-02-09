Dale E. Barbee, 92 of Atwood, IL passed away at 8:45 PM on February 8, 2024 at Charleston Rehab and Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Pastor Brandon Wright will officiate. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Atwood American Legion James Reeder Post 770 will be in the Cartwright Cemetery in rural Tuscola, IL.

Dale was born on January 5, 1932 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of John and Lectna Juanita (Cockrill) Barbee. He married Nancy Rae McDade in 1952 in Oakland, IL. She passed away on February 8, 2022.

He is survived by three children, Roger Barbee and his wife Julie of Pampa, TX, Patty Evans and her husband Tim of Charleston, IL and Randy Barbee of Lovington, IL, eight grandchildren, Mike Barbee and his wife Amanda of Atwood, IL, Chrissy Barbee of Terrell, TX, Lynsey Smith and her husband Jarod of Pampa, TX, Cole Barbee of Pampa, TX, Rick Reed of Sullivan, IL, Roger Reed and his wife Rachel of Mattoon, IL, T.J. Evans and his wife Jennifer of Charleston, IL, and Justin Evans and his wife Megan of Oakland, IL, 17 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and one sister, Shirley Hawn of Danville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one son, Michael Howard Barbee, one grandson, Jimmie Barbee, and nine siblings, an infant brother, Catherine O’Neil, Marie Conner, Mary Jolly, Faye Barbee, Floyd “Bill” Barbee, James Barbee, Carl Barbee, and Myron Barbee.

Dale was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.

He retired from USI with over 23 years of service.

Dale loved to work in his yard, especially his garden, tending to flowers and vegetables. He grew a lot of tomatoes and peppers and canned tomato juice and made salsa. He enjoyed listening to music, country and classic rock. Later in life, he and Nancy were very fond of their rat terror, Buddy.