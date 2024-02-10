East Prairie Middle School seeing success with new learning program

By Dominik Stallings

East Prairie Middle School is seeing success with increased MAPS assessment scores through the help of IXL Learning, a subscription-based program that supplements the regular curriculum.

Principal Jared Vanausdoll said teachers use IXL in different ways. Students can use the program during study hall periods, at home, or when they have extra time during class. IXL can be used for extra credit or to enhance and reinforce topics.

IXL Learning’s website showcases a plethora of features for the program. Personalized guidance, instructional videos, step-by-step lessons and corrective feedback are just a few.

