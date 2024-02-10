Glen F. “Pete” Mayhall, resident of Camargo, IL, passed away at the age of 83 on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Pete was born on May 11, 1940 to Sylvester and Bernadean (VanDorn) Mayhall. He attended Eastern Illinois University and graduated from Illinois Commercial College with a degree in Business & Accounting. He first worked as an accountant before partnering with his father in farming, later to be joined by his son.

In his lifetime, Pete exemplified “living life to the fullest.” Besides farming, he enjoyed flying airplanes, riding motorcycles, and trading cars. As his father put it, “If it has wheels, Sonny will buy it.” Pete is a former member of the Villa Grove School Board and a 30-year member of the Murdock Township Board. Every spare second Pete had was spent with his wife and best friend of over 60 years, Maryann.

His fully-lived life will be forever cherished in the hearts of his survivors – beloved wife Maryann Mayhall, adored son Randy Mayhall, and favorite granddaughter Myranda Mayhall. Pete will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Private services were held to honor Pete’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com