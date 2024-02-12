Dr. Ramon U. Climaco,76, of Arcola, Illinois passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, February 12, 2024 at his residence surrounded by family.

Dr. Climaco was born on March 19, 1947 in Tetuan Zamboanga, Philippines. He was the son of the late Dr. Ricardo A. Climaco and Leonila Uro Climaco. He married Imelda Matias on April 19, 1981 in New Jersey.

Survivors include his wife, Imelda Climaco of Arcola, four children, Dr. Diana Smith and her husband Brandon of Afton Minnesota, Ramon Climaco II and his wife Hannah Rae of Arcola, Dolly Herschberger and her husband Daren of Arcola, Dr. Maria Van Gundy and her husband Brook of Tucson Arizona; five grandchildren, Weston Smith, Corinna Smith, Bria Herschberger, Case Herschberger and Charlotte Climaco; one twin brother, Dr. Roberto U. Climaco and his wife Dr. Erlinda Climaco, two sisters, Dr. Rosemarie U. Climaco and her husband Dr. Nelcar Gadrinab, and Rosalinda Climaco; and nephew, Eric Glenn Climaco of Denver, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Rosalilia U. Climaco and Jinjito Climaco.

Dr. Ramon Climaco attended Ateneo de Zamboanga for elementary and high school. He completed his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine degrees at the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery in Manila, Philippines. He graduated from medical school in 1971 where he placed first on the Philippine Medical Board Examination. He was certified by the Educational Council for the Foreign Medical Graduates in 1972.

In 1973, Dr. Climaco immigrated to the United States to complete his residency. He completed his internship and two years of General Surgery Residency at the Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, Illinois. He then completed a general practice residency for two years at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Chicago.

Dr. Elmer Allen Jr. was instrumental in encouraging Dr. Climaco to set up a practice in Arcola. Prior to that, Dr. Climaco had considered opening a general and surgical practice in Villa Grove. He started his own practice in January 1979 at the age of 31, occupying the former office of Dr. Allen in Arcola. He continued working two nights a week in the emergency department at Sarah Bush and one weekend a month at Jarman Memorial Hospital in Tuscola. In addition to his practice in Arcola, he also served as the medical director of several area nursing homes. Dr. Climaco received the Rural Physician of Excellence Award in 2009. He went above and beyond to meet the needs of our community and give them the best care they deserve. After 37 years of practice, Dr. Climaco retired in 2016. In 2016, a crowd gathered to congratulate Dr. Climaco on the honorary naming of a downtown intersection. Dr. Climaco was the Arcola Broomcorn Festival Grand Marshal in 2018. Dr. Climaco cared deeply about his patients, staff, family, and friends.

Dr. Climaco was a parishoner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Outside of work, his greatest happiness came from spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling, and listening to The Beatles and Celine Dion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2024 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola. Burial will follow at the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2024 at St. John the Baptist Church with Prayers at 3:00 p.m.at the church. Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Arcola Foundation.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.