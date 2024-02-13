ALAH CORPORATE SPONSORS

On Friday, Feb. 9 ALAH high school recognized their corporate sponsors. They were treated to dinner before the last home basketball game of the season and then were introduced to the large crowd before the varsity game. The companies and individuals whose commitment and generosity have played a pivotal role in the success of Knight athletics were recognized and celebrated. The contributions from The Great Pumpkin Patch and Homestead Bakery, Kirby Medical Group, First Neighbor Bank, MasterBrand, State Bank of Arthur and C.H.I have helped us achieve many goals and provided many improvements to our programs. Pictured here representing the State Bank of Arthur are Leslie Schultz, Kelly Carroll, Scott Seegmiller and Billie Bernius; representing First Neighbor Bank, Kelley Bean, John Yoder, Kelly Martin, Devon Scroggins and Mariah Schrock; representing The Great Pumpkin Patch and Homestead Bakery are Mac Condill, Merette Trouse and Suzi Berkich; and representing MasterBrand are Angie Hayse and Tammy Hugg. Again, thank you to our incredible sponsors for your generosity and partnership. Your commitment is truly appreciated and we look forward to continuing that partnership.