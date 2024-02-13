ALAH GIRLS BASKETBALL SENIORS

ALAH High School girls basketball held their Senior Night on Monday, Feb. 5. Two seniors, Claire Seal on the left with her parents Adrienne and Nathan and Hannah Carter with her parents, Sara Sentel and Chris Carter were recognized before the varsity game with Okaw Valley. The administration, coaching staff, teammates and the communities of Arthur, Lovington, Atwood, and Hammond thanked them for their work and support over the past four years and wished them success in the future. They also congratulated the senior girls basketball players from Okaw Valley and wished them the best in the future. The girls received a standing ovation from the large crowd of Knights fans in attendance.