On Friday Feb. 9 the ALAH Knights senior cheerleaders were introduced prior to the varsity boys basketball game with their parents to be recognized for all their hard work and efforts throughout their high school careers. Senior cheerleaders and their parents honored were Evanger Wiley, daughter of Toby and Beth Wiley; Kaylee Thompson, daughter of James Dean, Steve and Tara Thompson; Chloe Schable, daughter of Tim and Angie Schable and Kendall Burdick, daughter of Ryan and Kathleen Burdick. The school, coaches, teammates and all the communities would like to thank the senior cheerleaders and their families for all their work and support over the past four years and wish them success in the future. Congratulations also to the Sullivan senior cheerleaders and best of luck to them as well!