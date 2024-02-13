ALAH Pep Band and Winter Guard Seniors

The senior members of the ALAH Pep Band and Winter Guard were recognized between the jr. varsity and varsity basketball games on Friday, Feb. 9. The Pep Band members and their parents were: Ashton Boyer, son of Craig and Shawnee Warrick; Evan Fowler, son of James and Teresa Fowler; Ben Johnson, son of Mark and Jamie Johnson; Derrick Schrock, son of Wayne and Rheba Schrock, Colton Taylor, son of John Taylor; Pep Band and Winter Guard senior, Sarah Rogers, daughter of Micheal Rogers and granddaughter of Lisa Bowlin; and Winter Guard senior, Samantha VanMeter, daughter of James and Miriam VanMeter. The administration, directors and fellow Pep Band and Winter Guard members and the communities of Arthur, Lovington, Atwood, and Hammond would like to thank the seniors and their families for all their work and support over the past four years and wish them success in the future.