ALAH Scholastic Bowl Teams

ALAH Varsity Scholastic Bowl team members, left to right: Cameron McGill, Dylan Price, Jesus Corona, Danaysha Stutzman, Rialynn Slaughter

ALAH Junior Varsity Scholastic Bowl team members, left to right: Dustin Hodge, Josh Taylor, Micaela Perez, Jaidyn Edwards, Ashby Colbentz

Pictured are members of the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School Scholastic Bowl teams. Recent results for the varsity include wins over Villa Grove, Heritage and Sangamon Valley and a loss to Sullivan. Heading into the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament next week the overall record for the varsity is 8 and 4. They will have a week of practice before the tournament starts.