ALAH SCOREBOARD

On Senior Night, Knights senior Connor Nettles shoots a 3 pointer in the first quarter of the varsity contest with Sullivan. Connor would hit three 3-pointers in the game and finish with a team high 20 points for the Knights.

ALAH Jr. High Volleyball

Feb. 5 vs. Sangamon Valley

ALAH seventh grade defeated Sangamon Valley 25-19, 25-20

ALAH eighth grade defeated Sangamon Valley 25-19, 25-22

Feb. 6 vs. Shiloh

ALAH seventh grade defeated Shiloh 25-9, 25-22

ALAH eighth grade defeated Shiloh 25-19, 25-23

Feb. 8 vs. Decatur Catholic

ALAH seventh grade defeated Decatur Catholic 25-12, 25-12

ALAH eighth grade defeated Decatur Catholic 25-14, 25-16

Feb. 10 Jr. High Okaw

Conference Tournament vs. Tuscola

ALAH seventh grade defeated Tuscola 25-15, 25-7

ALAH eighth grade defeated Tuscola 25-12, 25-14

Upcoming schedule. They were to play in the annual Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament again on Monday, Feb. 12. That tourney will be at Tri-County and it continues through Feb. 15. They will play their last home game on Feb. 20 against Windsor. The JH volleyball teams will end their regular season on the road with games at Paris Mayo on Feb. 22 and at Warrensburg-Latham on Feb. 23.

ALAH High School Girls Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Feb. 5 vs. Okaw Valley

ALAH Jr. Varsity defeated Okaw Valley 26-6 (shortened game, 2–8-minute halves)

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 1-1-0-0-5; Brynlee Moore 1-0-0-0-2; Mckenna Blaudow 3-0-0-0-6; Sophie Monts 1-0-6-4-6; Anna Rawlins 2-1-0-0-7

ALAH Varsity defeated Okaw Valley 59-46

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 1-3-0-0-11; Claire Seal 5-1-16-13-26; Sophie Monts 2-1-4-1-8; Sara Herschberger 1-3-2-0-11; Anna Rawlins 0-1-0-0-3

Feb. 6 vs. Blue Ridge

ALAH Jr. Varsity defeated Blue Ridge 32-16

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 3-0-3-0-6; Brynlee Moore 3-0-0-0-6; Mckenna Blaudow 5-0-1-0-10; Anna Rawlins 2-0-0-0-4; DusteeRose Gregory 3-0-0-0-6

ALAH Varsity defeated Blue Ridge 39-11

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 0-0-2-1-1; Addison Yeakel 4-0-1-0-8; Claire Seal 5-0-9-8-18; Sophie Monts 3-0-0-0-6; Lindsay Rohacs 1-0-0-0-2; Anna Rawlins 0-1-0-0-3; Hannah Carter 0-0-2-1-1

Feb. 10 IHSA Regional game vs. Pana at home

ALAH defeated Pana 55-48

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 1-0-2-1-3; Addison Yeakel 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 9-0-21-15-33; Sophie Monts 4-0-4-2-10; Lindsay Rohacs 0-0-2-1-1; Sara Herschberger 2-0-2-1-5; Anna Rawlins 0-0-2-1-1

Upcoming schedule: The Knights advanced to the second round of the IHSA Regional and were to play Sullivan on Monday, Feb. 12 at Sullivan. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Maroa-Forsyth and Shelbyville game on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

ALAH High School Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total point

Feb. 6 vs. Heritage

ALAH Jr. Varsity defeated Heritage 44-35

Scoring: not available

ALAH Varsity defeated Heritage 72-45

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 8-0-4-3-19; Maddix Stirrett 2-0-0-0-4; Jayce Parsons 2-2-2-1-11; Nate Hale 0-0-2-2-2; Connor Nettles 10-1-2-1-24; Jayden Parsons 1-0-0-0-2; Easton Frederick 5-0-0-0-10

Feb. 9 vs. Sullivan

Sullivan Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 69-36

Scoring: not available

Sullivan Varsity defeated ALAH 73-57

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 1-0-0-0-2; Maddix Stirrett 2-0-0-0-4; Jayce Parsons 5-1-7-4-17; Nate Hale 0-1-2-2-5; Connor Nettles 4-3-3-3-20; Kendall Schrock 1-0-0-0-2; Easton Frederick 1-1-2-2-7

Upcoming schedule: The boys will finish their regular season on the road with games against Unity Christian on Feb. 13 and Villa Grove on Feb. 16. They will enter IHSA post season on Monday, Feb. 19 vs. the Oakwood Comets at Oakwood at 7 p.m.