Doris Bragg

Doris Ann Bragg, 88, of Villa Grove passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Doris was born to Samuel Vernette and Hazel Martha (Stierwalt) Shoemaker on December 6, 1935 in Champaign County. She married David Walter Bragg on March 24, 1957 in Newman, IL.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dave Bragg; one daughter, Brenda Bragg Xanders (David Xanders); daughter-in-law, Jeri Bragg; grandchildren, Melissa Parramore (Richard), Meghan Arthur (Ryan), Madison Xanders, Gabrielle Bragg, Crystal Gress (August); great grandchildren, Isabel Arthur, Henry Arthur, Theo Arthur, Piper Parramore, Jake Parramore; brother, Perry Shoemaker; sister, Kathy Taylor (Wes); and brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Sandy Bragg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Samuel and Hazel Shoemaker; one son, Jeffrey David Bragg; one sister, Carolyn Love (Jim); and sister-in-law Sharon.

Upon their marriage David and Doris began working on the family farm growing grain crops and at times maintaining cattle and horses. In addition to helping her husband she enjoyed cooking and caring for her home. At the end of the day she was known to enjoy cross stitching or sewing.

Her faith became a central strength for building upon, sustaining lifes hopes and dreams. Church fellowship, bible study, and prayer were greatly valued. It gave reminders that this earthly life is momentary giving her eternal hope in Jesus. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the Victory Church in Camargo. The funeral will follow at 3:00 pm also at the Victory Church with Pastors Duane Piercy and Ken Raymond officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Camargo.

Memorials can be made to Victory Church or WGNN Radio.