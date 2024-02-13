Five candidates competing for 2024 Miss A.L.A.H.

2024 MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS: Regann Bowles, 2023 Miss A.L.A.H. is pictured with Shelbey Grimsley, Addison Yeakel, Chloe Sadowski, Evanger Wiley, and Katheryn Perez.

2024 JUNIOR MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS: Emeline Greathouse, 2023 Junior Miss A.L.A.H. is pictured with Layla Beck, Katie Appleby, Addison Dixon, Kyndrie Carter, and Lillian Evans.

2024 LITTLE MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS: Harper Hale, 2023 Little Miss A.L.A.H. is pictured with Helena Benner, Caroline Fleming, Reese Wierman, Myla Oye, and Sydney Cherry.

Five for Junior Miss; Five for Little Miss

The Miss A.L.A.H. Pageant will be held Saturday evening, February 24, at Penn Station in downtown Arthur. The pageant begins at 6 p.m. with the doors opening at 5:30. Admission is $7.00 per person; two years old and younger will be admitted free. Emma Lee, 2020 and 2021 Miss A.L.A.H will serve as emcee for the evening.

The current Little Miss A.L.A.H. Harper Hale will make her final appearance as 2023 Little Miss. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Stephanie Hale of Arthur. She will relinquish her title to one of five candidates. They are Helena Benner of Atwood, four-year-old daughter of Cory and Ashley Benner; Caroline Fleming of Atwood, five-year-old daughter of Mitch and Lesley Fleming; Reese Wierman of Atwood, 6-year-old daughter of Justin and Andrea Wierman; Myla Oye of Arthur, four-year-old daughter of Charlie and Casey Oye; and Sydney Cherry of Atwood, 4-year-old daughter of Ryan and Paige Cherry.

Appearing for the last time as 2023 Junior Miss A.L.A.H. Emeline Greathouse, daughter of Jay and Tracey Martin of Arthur, will crown her successor to one of the following five ladies. Contestants include Layla Beck, 13, daughter of Bobby and Erin Beck of Atwood; Katie Appleby, 13, daughter of Andy and Misty Appelby of Atwood; Addison Dixon, 13, daughter of Cortnee Hack and Calvin McCollom of Hammond; Kyndrie Carter, 12, daughter of JJ and Erica Carter of Arthur; and Lillian Evans, 14, daughter of Bruce Evans and Casey Evans of Atwood.

Reigning Miss A.L.A.H. Regann Bowles of Tuscola, daughter of Ryan and Jami Bowles, will pass her crown and title to one of five contestants. They are Shelbey Grimsley, 15, daughter of Justin and Tiffany Grimsley of Arthur; Addison Yeakel, 17, daughter of Jason and Tiffany Yeakel of Arthur; Chloe Sadowski, 17, daughter of Devon and Erin Miller of Arthur; Evanger Wiley, 18, daughter of Toby and Beth Wiley of Arthur; and Katheryn Perez, 17, daughter of James and Meredith Perez of Arthur.

Please support these ladies as they vie for the titles to represent Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond.