Seal 1000 Career Rebounds

Knights senior basketball stellar athlete Claire Seal added to her outstanding accomplishment of scoring 1000 points in her high school career which she did earlier this season. During the game against Okaw Valley on Feb. 5, Claire pulled down her 1000th rebound of her career. She is shown here with her teammates and coaches holding the banner signifying that achievement. In the front row are: Assistant Whitney Wyncoop, Kat Perez, Lindsay Rohacs, Sara Herschberger, Sophie Monts, Claire Seal, Morgan Casteel, Mckenna Blaudow, Brynlee Moore, and Assistant Coach Megan Fifer. In the back row are Head Coach Mac Condill, Savannah Butcher, Alayna Plank, Hannah Carter, Anna Rawlins, Mackenzie Condill, DusteeRose Gregory, Addison Yeakel, and Assistant Coach Hannah Morfey.