Seal scores career-high 33 as ALAH girls advance in 2A regional; boys winning streak ends

Knights senior Claire Seal pulls down one of her 15 rebounds in the last home regular season game against the Okaw Valley Timberwolves. Claire hit another milestone in her remarkable high school career by grabbing 1000 rebounds to go along with her 1000 career points that she hit earlier this season. Claire also led the Knights in scoring with 26 points. The Knights will host a first round IHSA Regional game against Pana on Saturday, Feb. 10.

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR – The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond girls’ basketball team improved to 19-12 and advanced to the Class 2A regional semifinals with a 55-48 win over Pana Saturday at Arthur. Claire Seal, a 5-10 senior, scored a career-high 33 points to help them in the win. The

Knights played Sullivan at Sullivan in the semifinals Monday with the winner advancing to the regional championship against the victor of Monday’s Shelbyville vs. Maroa-Forsyth game on Thursday at 7 p.m, at Sullivan.

On the boys’ side the Knights saw its winning streak come to an end 73-57 at Arthur. The winning streak reached five with a convincing 72-45 LPC victory over Heritage in what was the largest margin of victory for ALAH this season.

Girls

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond extended its winning streak to three games with the win over Pana. Earlier in the final week of the regular season the Knights downed Blue Ridge at Farmer City 39-11 and downed Okaw Valley 59-46 to finish the LPC with an 8-3 record, good for fourth place.

Arthur led the Lady Panthers of Pana 30-20 at the half and led 46-32 going into the fourth. Seal also led in rebounds with 21 which was her second most (23) in the season. Alayna Plank also had 10 boards and the team had 50. Freshman Sophie Monts was also in double digits with 10 points. It was her fourth time in double digits.

Against Blue Ridge, the Knights jumped out to a 34-7 lead at the half, holding Blue Ridge scoreless in the second. Seal led ALAH with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Knights won despite shooting just 29 percent from the field. The 11 points was the second fewest scored by an Arthur opponent this year.

It was Seal again that helped Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond to a 59-46 win over Okaw Valley as she had another double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds.

The Knights led 39-28 at halftime.

ALAH made nine three-pointers in the victory, including three by Seal and Sara Herschberger, who finished with 11 as did freshman Morgan Casteel.

Boys

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond used a strong second quarter outsourcing Heritage 20-11 to lead 35-20 at halftime. The Knights outscored the Hawks 37-25 in the second half to win 72-45.

Connor Nettles, Will Hilligoss and freshman Easton Frederick led the way with 24, 19 and 10 points respectively.

Jayce Parsons led in rebounds with 10 as Arthur won the battle of the boards 31-27. The Knights defense forced Heritage into 21 turnovers.

The ALAH boys team had its five-game winning streak snapped by Sullivan, who won its 20th game of the season. It marks the first 20 win season for the Redskins since 1998-99 (21-7 under Scott Bales). Sullivan beat Arthur 59-37 on Jan. 20 in the LPC tournament at Arthur.

GIRLS

Class 2A girls regional quarterfinal at Sullivan

Pana 14 6 12 16–48

ALAH 18 12 16 9–55

ARTHUR: Morgan Casteel 1-0-3, Addi Yeakel 1-0-2, Claire Seal 9-15-33, Sophie Monts 4-2-10, Lindsay Rohacs 0-1-1, Sara Herschberger 2-1-5, Anna Rawlins 0-1-1, Totals 17-21-55

3-point goals: Arthur 0-4 .000, Rebounds: Arthur 50 (Seal 21, Alayna Plank 10). Turnovers: Arthur 25. Field goal shooting: Arthur 17-52 .327. Free throws: Arthur 21-32 .656

Regular season

ALAH 13 21 5 0–39

Blue Ridge 7 0 3 1–11

ARTHUR: Casteel 0-1-1, Yeakel 4-0-8, Seal 5-8-18, Monts 3-0-6, Rohacs 1-0-2, Rawlins 1-0-3, Hannah Carter 0-1-1, Totals 14-10-39

3-point goals: Arthur 1-7 .143 (Rawlins 1). Rebounds: Arthur 34 (Seal 10). Turnovers: Arthur 11. Field goal shooting: Arthur 14-49 .286. Free throw shooting; Arthur 10-14 .714

Okaw Valley 12 16 8 10–46

ALAH 18 21 6 14–59

ARTHUR: Casteel 4-0-11, Seal 6-13-26, Monts 3-1-8, Herschberger 4-0-11, Rawlins 1-0-3, Totals 18-14-59.

3-point goals: Arthur 9-23 .391 (Casteel 3, Seal 1, Monts 1, Herschberger 3, Rawlins 1). Rebounds: Arthur 34 (Seal 15). Turnovers: Arthur 14. Field goal shooting: Arthur 18-51 .353. Free throw shooting: Arthur 14-22 .636.

Boys

Friday: Sullivan 73, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 57 at Arthur

Further information was not available at press time

February 6

Heritage 9 11 13 12–45

ALAH 15 20 21 16–72

ARTHUR: Will HIlligoss 8-3-19, Maddix Stirrett 2-0-4, Jayce Parsons 4-1-11, Nate Hale 0-2-2, Connor Nettles 11-1-24, Jayden Parsons 1-0-2, Easton Frederick 5-0-10, Totals 31-7-72

3-point goals: Arthur 3-19 .158 (Jayce Parsons 2, Nettles 1), Heritage 4-9 .444 (Anthony Happ 1, Clark Roland 1, Rylan White 2). Rebounds: Arthur 31 (Jayce Parsons 10), Heritage 27 (White 8). Turnovers: Arthur 6. Heritage 21. Field goal shooting: Arthur 31-72 .431, Heritage 19-48 .396. Free throw shooting: Arthur 7-10 .700, Heritage 3-4 .750.

Boys basketball St. Joseph-Ogden Class 2A regional

(seeds and records in parentheses; combined records: 115-51 .693

February 19

Game one: Westville (10,18-8) at Sullivan (9 20-8), 7 p.m.

Game two: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond (12, 10-17) at Oakwood (8,23-7))

February 21

Game three: Winner of game one vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (2, 23-6), 6 p.m.

Game four: Winner of game two at Shelbyville (3, 21-5), 7:30 p.m.

February 23

Game five: Winner of game three vs. winner of game four, 7 p.m. regional championship. Winner advances to the Shelbyville Sectional vs. winner of Vandalia Regional, 7 p.m. February 27

Girls basketball

At Sullivan Class 2A regional

(Seeds and records through February 3 in parentheses)

Saturday

Game one: Shelbyville 54, Meridian (6),10-18 after game) 52

Game two: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 55, Pana (10, 5-25 after game) 48

Monday all games at Sullivan

Game three: Shelbyville (9, 10-16) vs. Maroa-Forsyth (1, 19-6), 6 p.m.

Game four: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond (5, 17-12) at Sullivan (4), 16-10)

Thursday

Game five: Winner of game three vs. winner of game four, 7 p.m. championship. Winner advances to Newton Sectional vs. winner of Lawrenceville Regional, 6 p.m. February 20