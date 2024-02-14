Arcola holds off Georgetown-Ridge Farm Reaches regional championship game for third straight season

CHRISMAN –It was not easy, but Arcola survived and advanced Monday night in the Class 1A Chrisman Regional with a 43-37 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

Arcola earned a tough 59-53 non-conference win over Neoga February 8 at Neoga on their Senior Night. Before the starting lineups Neoga recognized the two Arcola seniors in Jacey Kessler (daughter of Chris and Amanda Kessler) and Kelsey Moore (daughter of Jeff and Kendall Moore) The two were also honored and received flowers at Cerro Gordo last week.

The Lady Riders improved to 24-5 and the 24 wins in a season is something that has not happened in 30 years. The 1993-94 team, coached by Nancy Stiff, went 24-1.

The Lady Riders play Salt Fork, a team it beat in the fifth game of the season 39-33. Game time Friday is 7 pm. It is the third straight season Arcola has reached the regional title game and they are hoping the third time’s the charm. Salt Fork is 26-5 and has a 17-game winning streak going.