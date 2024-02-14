Douglas County farmer Dan Meyer represents Illinois in grain export mission to Vietnam and Thailand

By Dominik Stallings

Douglas County farmer Dan Meyer returned Jan. 20 from a grain export mission trip to Vietnam and Thailand. Meyer is District 12 director for the Illinois Corn Marketing Board. He and others on the trip met end-users, council partners and trading company representatives, learning about how the U.S. grain market impacts the region.

The U.S. Grains Council organized the trip. The council is a non-profit organization that promotes, markets, and encourages trade with grain products such as corn, sorghum, barley or derivatives, such as dried distiller’s grains (DDGs).

“What we try to do is grow demand for corn. We try to create new markets and also educate the public on what we, as corn farmers, are doing with the highest-valued commodity in Illinois,” said Meyer.

