Douglas County farmer Dan Meyer represents Illinois in grain export mission to Vietnam and Thailand

By Dominik Stallings

Douglas County farmer Dan Meyer returned Jan. 20 from a grain export mission trip to Vietnam and Thailand. Meyer is District 12 director for the Illinois Corn Marketing Board. He and others on the trip met end-users, council partners and trading company representatives, learning about how the U.S. grain market impacts the region.

The U.S. Grains Council organized the trip. The council is a non-profit organization that promotes, markets, and encourages trade with grain products such as corn, sorghum, barley or derivatives, such as dried distiller’s grains (DDGs).

“What we try to do is grow demand for corn. We try to create new markets and also educate the public on what we, as corn farmers, are doing with the highest-valued commodity in Illinois,” said Meyer.

Douglas County Farmer Dan Meyer stands next to Thailand farmer Manoon. Meyer visited him at his farm, where he raised corn for silage to feed his dairy cows. Manoon also raises sugarcane and bananas. Meyer visited him over lunch and talked to him about their farms and families. The two shared a hug at the end of Meyer’s visit.

Dan Meyer attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a model dairy farm’s “Souchada Farm” demonstration in Vietnam.

PANGASIUS CATFISH CHURN the water during feeding time on a catfish farm and feed mill in Vietnam. The farmer is looking at adding a corn byproduct from ethanol production tot he feed.

COWS LOUNGE at a model dairy farm in Vietnam. By improving their environment, milk production went up 40 percent at the model farm. The next step is to improve their diet to further increase production.

DAN MEYER SPEAKS with other producers about their farms and corn production during a corn quality panel in Saigon, Vietnam. They also answered questions from business traders and government officials.

