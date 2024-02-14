Newman City Council: Income too high for siren grant approval

By Dominik Stallings

Alderman Rick Dorsett said Newman’s median household income is too high for the city to receive a grant to pay for a new tornado siren for the town.

Dorsett said the siren costs about $28,000, a cost the city might have to cover in full. Mayor Dennis Kibler said the city is looking into other grants that may help pay for the siren.

In other news, the Council approved the purchase of a new attachment for a John Deer 1025 utility tractor. The soil pulverizer attachment would help the street and alley department work on alleys in Newman a little easier. Dorsett commented that alleys can be covered with only two passes, which would increase productivity.

The Council approved the closing of East Yates, East Green and South Howard streets for the June Freedom Celebration on Father’s Day weekend. The Council also allowed Caryn Happ to close the eastern parking spots on Broadway during the festival in order to allow people to stand there during the parade.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.